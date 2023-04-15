Home » Xiaomi China Trip 2023 – your questions, visa and equipment – ​​technology sloth
Technology

Xiaomi China Trip 2023 – your questions, visa and equipment – ​​technology sloth

by admin
Xiaomi China Trip 2023 – your questions, visa and equipment – ​​technology sloth

Anyone who follows me on Twitter and especially Instagram has been able to follow the last few days how much has revolved around obtaining a China visa in a very short time.
Why all this? xiaomi.
Why so short notice? Also Xiaomi.
But at the same time, this is also THE opportunity for your questions to the store. And how does that currently work with a trip to China? And then our cherished tradition: I pack my bag and take with me…

See also  Another new PS4 emulator released, Obliteration for both Windows and Linux

You may also like

Ed Boon may be teasing Shaolin Monks remake...

Tamagotchi – how a digital pet achieved cult...

If you fall for it, you lose your...

Smoothie-Mixer Nutribullet Pro 900 im Test

Unscripted: Antje Boetius, how do you remain so...

Schneider Electric pushes the supply chain on the...

Apple will use only recycled cobalt in batteries...

Podcast by Matteo Scandolin: our review…

Android provides auto-archive feature for unused apps to...

The omnichannel approach, Vittorio D’Alessio of Infobip

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy