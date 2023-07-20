Home » This is how the parade of July 20 in Pitalito was lived
This is how the parade of July 20 in Pitalito was lived

The inhabitants of Pitalito responded en masse to the traditional patriotic parade that commemorates the 213 years of Colombian independence.

From 9:00 am, the Laboyanos gathered to enjoy the emotional event, organized by the Public Force, which celebrates such a significant national date.

The parade began on Calle 1 with Carrera 3 and toured the main streets and avenues of the city, including Carrera 3, Calle 11, Carrera 4 and culminated in the main José Hilario López park. Throughout the route, the attendees showed their enthusiasm and patriotic fervor, applauding and cheering the different uniformed men from the Police, the Army and other forces who paraded gallantly.

The local community expressed its respect and admiration to the men and women who are part of the security forces, who paraded to the sound of the hype, demonstrating their commitment to the protection and defense of the country.

The patriotic parade is an annual event expected by the inhabitants of Pitalito, who come together to celebrate the Independence Day of Colombia, remembering the courage and struggle of those who forged the freedom and sovereignty of the nation.

