Australian Billy Pollard joins La Rochelle

New recruit for La Rochelle. The club announced on Thursday the signing of Australian hooker Billy Pollard (1.85m, 103kg) for the upcoming season. He will notably compensate for the absence of Pierre Bourgarit during the World Cup (September 8-October 28).

Billy Pollard (21) previously played with the Brumbies in Super Rugby, a Championship where he has played 13 games since the start of his career.

An Australian international, he played his only selection against Argentina, during the Rugby Championship 2022. The Wallabies were also largely inclined (48-17).

