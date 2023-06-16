This is how the renewal of driving licenses in Santa Marta progresses

In a crowded manner and without inconveniences up to now, the driver’s license renewal process at the office of Integrated and Specialized Transit Services, Siett, in Santa Marta .

As is customary in this type of procedure, users have had to wait patiently for turns to be attended to in the cubicles. Some people have also done row from outside of the premises to be able to carry out the diligence.

According to Mintransporte, in accordance with Law 2161 of 2021, they must renew licenses until June 20, 2023:

1. If it expires between January 1 and 31, 2022.

2. If it does not have an expiration date, but it says UNDEFINED.

3. If your license does not have an expiration date.

What should you do to renew your driver’s license?

-Be registered in the Single National Traffic Registry (RUNT).

-Count on him document of identity original.

-Go to a Driver Recognition Center (CRC), to pay the processing fees and perform the physical, mental and motor coordination examination. This must be approved

-Will be paz y salvo by fines e infractions to traffic regulations, which can be validated on the SIMIT website.

-Approach the traffic agency of your city to renew the driver’s license, paying los values stipulated for the procedure.