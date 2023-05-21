This is how the sale of sexual content works on social networks

Chats, suggestive images, and even the black market are ways sexual content is sold on social media.

These erotic content creators mainly use sites like Onlyfans, Manyvids, and MyM Fans, but to attract viewers, it is important to gain attention on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, which are popular with both children and adults.

The dynamic, according to the analysis, is based on posting obscene or even nude photos on Twitter, the only network of its kind that allows it. A link is included pointing to the platform hosting the content. A monthly subscription fee between $4.99 and $50 ($23,000 and $230,000) is required for this service.

The subscription value of each content creator is primarily based on the number of subscribers and the usage of the photos and videos that are stored on these platforms.

But since these platforms retain 20-30% of each subscription, this is not the only way to make sales. Some people decide to market themselves and sell the products they make.

They do this by employing the same marketing technique as those promoting Onlyfans and similar websites. But in this case they usually provide a contact number where the purchase conditions are specified, almost always with fixed and non-negotiable rates, or access a group on Telegram that acts as a filter for sending photos and videos without limitations.

There is no standard in this situation, but each creator sets a value based on what they think is important. Anywhere from $25,000 up to $100,000 can be found for them. Regardless of the platform, some creators claim that marketing this sexual content is only as lucrative as the work you do and the reputation it builds.

There are cases like that of the bumanguesa Aida Cortés, who sells her content for $30 ($137,000) and has 128,600 subscribers to her Onlyfans account. In addition to celebrities, hundreds of young people, students, and professionals are looking for this alternative to earn extra money or to solve their financial problems.

There are reportedly 400 Colombian content producers on Onlyfans, though not all of them are sexual in nature. Besides others. Although no organization has official statistics, some experts in the trade in this type of sexual imagery point out that there are about 2,000 people in Medellín who make a living this way, and there are rumors that there are about 10,000 people doing it nationwide.

As for those who specialize in marketing through Telegram, WhatsApp or private Facebook and Instagram chats, they do not have a precise account because these applications do not know the amount because their messaging services are encrypted and are used for all kinds of information.

Due to its informal nature and to the fact that it is based on advertising and direct sales of the content, there is no body that regulates or monitors it. Regardless of the method used, the income of a typical person undertaking this venture can, on a good day, be as high as $2 million a day.

Sexually explicit material is now purchased and distributed on a black market in addition to being distributed through networks.

People search for men or women in groups, mainly on Telegram, based on their sexual preferences and the photo they use to promote themselves.

The amounts that are handled in this market are speculative and vary according to the characteristics of the potential buyer and their typical subscription price. The prices are lower, of course, and they always ask for payment receipts before sharing the images and videos, just like with those who produce their content and sell it privately.