This is how the winners of the 56th Vallenata Legend Festival will be awarded

For Saturday June 3, 2023 in the Miguel Vicente Arroyo auditorium of the Popular University of Cesar – Hurtado Campus, the award ceremony for the winners of the 56th Vallenato Legend Festival is scheduled, in tribute to Luis Enrique Martínez, ‘ El Pollo Vallenato’, which will be in the order of $364,500,000

The aforementioned award will be given by the Fundación Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata and the different sponsors that each year join this folkloric-cultural cause.

Each winner in their different categories will receive their economic prize, accordions (Ortizo), electronic equipment (Sennheiser), in addition to the Cacique Upar trophies in gold, silver, bronze and Pilón Vallenato. For the minor categories (Children’s King and Queen of the minor category), redemption of points to receive prizes on the Pony Malta platform.

“With the award ceremony, the cycle of the contest is closed in homage to the minstrel Luis Enrique Martínez, ‘El Pollo Vallenato’, who produced a positive balance in all orders. Congratulations to the winners and we look forward to seeing you at the award ceremony to share this special moment of joy and once again ratify that vallenato is the music that has the greatest resonance in Colombia, having the Vallenata Legend Festival as a platform”, expressed the President of the Rodolfo Molina Araújo Vallenato Legend Festival Foundation.

AWARDS

The awards for the winners along with accordions, electronic equipment and prizes on the Pony Malta platform are as follows:

PROFESSIONAL ACCORDION

First Place $20,000,000

Second Place $14,000,000

Third Place $10,000,000

MAJOR ACCORDION PLAYER

First Place $12,000,000

Second Place $8,000,000

Third Place $6,000,000

AMATEUR ACCORDION

First Place $8,000,000

Second Place $6,000,000

Third Place $5,000,000

YOUTH ACCORDION

First Place $6,000,000

Second Place $4,000,000

Third Place $3,000,000

MINOR ACCORDION PLAYER

First Place $6,000,000

Second Place $4,000,000

Third Place $3,000,000

CHILDREN’S ACCORDION

First Place $6,000,000

Second Place $4,000,000

Third Place $3,000,000

UNPUBLISHED VALLENATO SONG

First Place $15,000,000

Second Place $10,000,000

Third Place $6,000,000

MAJOR PIQUERIA

First Place $8,000,000

Second Place $6,000,000

Third Place $4,000,000

CHILD PIQUERIA

First Place $2,500,000

Second Place $1,500,000

Third Place $1,000,000

MAJOR BOLLERS

First Place $10,000,000

Second Place $8,000,000

Third Place $6,000,000

YOUTH PILONERS

First Place $6,000,000

Second Place $5,000,000

Third Place $4,000,000

CHILDREN’S PILONERS

First Place $5,000,000

Second Place $4,000,000

Third Place $3,000,000

Best Cashier $3,000,000

Best Guacharaquero $3,000,000

Winner Poster $2,500,000

Related