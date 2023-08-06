This is how they murdered Pedro Reyes in the center of Valledupar

The National Police delivered in the last hours an official report on theThe homicide of the Monteriano athlete Pedro Julio Reyes Arzuaga, 42 years old, registered this Saturday afternoon in the middle of a robbery the Historic Center of Valledupar.

According to the authorities, the incident occurred around 3:52 p.m., when the tourist was visiting some handicraft stores with the intention of buying some items, moments in which he was approached by some subjects on a motorcycle to steal a gold chainreceiving two fire impacts: one in the right armpit and another in the right forearm after opposing the theft.

Despite the fact that he was helped and transferred to a care center in the city, Pedro Reyes Arzuaga died due to the seriousness of his injuries at the High Complexity Clinic of Valledupar when he was treated by the medical staff.

Also, it was known that the National Police hours later and after activating a padlock plan, captured three men, who would be the alleged perpetrators of the athlete’s murder and tourism manager.

Pedro Reyes Arzuaga had arrived in Valledupar to compete in the Valle del Cacique Upar Half Marathon that will take place on Sunday, August 6, in the main streets of the city.

The organizers of the sporting event mourned the death of the athlete: “From the Upar Valley Half Marathon We deeply regret the death of Pedro Julio Reyes Arzuaga, a participant in our athletic career.whose life was taken this Saturday afternoon in the surroundings of Plaza Alfonso López, after an alleged robbery”.

They added that hours before the unfortunate event, the athlete had claimed the kit for the competition in which “had signed up with the hope of enjoying every kilometer in our city”.

