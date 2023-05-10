This is the stand in Bremen and the surrounding area

10
#POLITICS
inclusion in the world of work
Criticism of reserves at the Bremen integration office
More than eight million euros intended for people with disabilities lie unused on the high edge. Bremen’s representative for severely disabled people criticizes this. The social authority rejects the criticism.
#POLITICS
#BREMEN
#INCLUSION
