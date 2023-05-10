Home » This is the stand in Bremen and the surrounding area
News

This is the stand in Bremen and the surrounding area

by admin
This is the stand in Bremen and the surrounding area


inclusion in the world of work

Criticism of reserves at the Bremen integration office

More than eight million euros intended for people with disabilities lie unused on the high edge. Bremen’s representative for severely disabled people criticizes this. The social authority rejects the criticism.

#POLITICS
#BREMEN

#INCLUSION

See also  Wang Houming, deputy director of the Municipal State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, came to Jiacheng Group to preach the spirit of the Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee

You may also like

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkey Election 2023

Ecopetrol net profit fell 13.9% in the first...

Erling Haaland: Father Alfie messes with Real fans

PTI workers came out on the streets against...

I, The State

Stable progress and good progress Shaoyang City’s economy...

Scheuba and Klenk show connections and coincidences

A recipe for these holy days

Political Thermometer: Prosecutors express their support for Barbosa

Memorable verdict against Donald Trump

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy