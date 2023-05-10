Dresden defeats Wiesbaden in the top game and is now on the direct promotion path

Status: 05/06/2023 7:04 p.m

This top game offered everything it promised: Dynamo Dresden and Wehen Wiesbaden delivered racy duels, pace, goals and emotions – with the better end for Dynamo, which is making an important step in the fight for promotion.

Dynamo Dresden is on course for direct resurgence. In the top game against Wehen Wiesbaden, the team of coach Markus Anfang had the upper hand 3-1 (1-1) on Saturday (May 6th, 2023) and pushed the Hessians from third place in the table, which according to the current status leads to direct promotion to the 2. Bundesliga would entitle. Both teams are level on points, but Dynamo now have the better goal difference by four goals.

Gripping initial phase

Wiesbaden was not intimidated by the impressive scenery in the Rudolf Harbig Stadium and had field advantages in the early stages. Benedict Hollerbach came dangerously in front of the Dresden box for the first time after seven minutes, but clearly missed. Then Dresden got going – and how! Top scorer Ahmet Arslan headed in a perfectly timed cross from Claudio Kammerknecht over the right inside post (11th) and scored his 22nd goal of the season. The jubilation had not yet died down when Wiesbaden was awarded a penalty after Kammerknecht had kept his foot in the penalty area against Brooklyn Ezeh. Ivan Prtajin didn’t miss the chance from the point and scored the equalizer (15′).

Ahmet Arslan gave Dynamo an early lead and scored his 22nd goal of the season.

It was a racy, gripping, fast-paced duel with many duels. Both teams didn’t give up an inch of grass. But Dynamo continued to have more of the game and the better chances. After an inaccurate fist defense by Wiesbaden’s goalkeeper, Paul Will pushed into the empty goal, but the goal was correctly ruled out due to an offside position (22′). The hosts continued to press: After half an hour, Jonathan Meier headed a chipball from Niklas Hauptmann over the goal before Arslan only hit his opponent after Christian Conteh put it behind the defense (45′).

Dynamo’s patience is paying off

“We’re playing a really good game,” said Dresden’s sporting director Ralf Becker at half-time, emphasizing the “insane energy” on and off the field. Dynamo continued this power seamlessly after the restart, stood on their opponents’ feet and pushed for the lead again. But the clear chances didn’t materialize for the time being. Also because Wiesbaden defended in a disciplined manner in their own penalty area and was now waiting for moments of change. Only Dynamo captain Tim Knipping caused a bit of danger with his header after a good hour, shortly afterwards a hard free kick from Arslan sailed just a few centimeters past the right post at friend and foe.

First the jubilation, then the spasm: Niklas Hauptmann is lifted up by his teammates after his goal to make it 2-1.

But unlike so often this season, Dynamo stayed focused and rewarded their patience. Hauptmann initiated the re-lead himself by dropping to Conteh. Wiesbaden was unable to adequately clear his low cross, allowing Hauptmann to put the ball into the left corner (70′). It was the midfielder’s first goal since returning to Dresden in the summer. And Dresden did not give up, sought the preliminary decision. Substitute Dennis Borkowski missed twice from a good position before Jakob Lemmer, who was also new to the game, completed a picture-perfect pass with a dry finish into the right corner (80′).

Wiesbaden’s final offensive came too late and no longer embarrassed Dynamo. Arslan had the chance to increase the result after counterattacks, but missed each freestanding in front of SVWW keeper Stritzel.

That’s what the coaches said

Markus Kauczinski (SV Wehen Wiesbaden): “Dresden was better today. We recognize that. It’s a shame that we conceded goals out of nowhere by stupid ball losses. We lost the ball far too quickly for 90 minutes and keep making mistakes at the back, we don’t need that Everything has to fit together perfectly with us. That wasn’t the case today. It remains tight in the fight for promotion. We just have to be stronger and more confident.”

Markus Beginning (SG Dynamo Dresden): “It was a very impressive performance by my team. I’m unbelievably proud of the lads. From the first to the last second, we left no doubt that we really wanted to leave the field as winners and we really deserved to win this game. Unfortunately, we did we scored a few goals short. I had the feeling the whole time that the lads really wanted to win. Now we have to prepare for the next game. Our development process is very good. We can build on this foundation. For that in the end To top off the season, we have to win the next game. I have a lot of faith in the team.”

