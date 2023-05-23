This should unite us all

In July 2022, during an interview, former ARENA deputy Federico Hernández asked former FMLN deputy Lorena Peña that both parties should put their differences aside and unite under an alliance.

“We have to put our differences aside (…) It is important that at this moment we understand that the Republic, that democracy, the freedom of all is at stake, and this must unite us all,” was the request of the former supporter of ARENA towards the former legislator of the left party.

It should be noted that on May 22, 2023, El Faro has published a note insinuating the political alliance between these two parties, despite their different ideologies. Faced with this possible union, President Nayib reacted and expressed: «In 2019 we said that this would happen, that ARENA and the FMLN would unite; They told us it was a lie (…) A few years later, they consummated their union.

Likewise, the Salvadoran President reminded Salvadorans of the pain that these two parties caused, asserting that: “A civil war that left 85,000 dead, 1 million displaced, 5 decades behind, our infrastructure destroyed, the birth of gangs and some false peace agreements, which plunged us into 30 more years of poverty and underdevelopment. They divided a country in two and put us to kill each other, between brothers; financed (both) by foreign powers. All that, and many more things, to end here.