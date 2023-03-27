Home News This Tuesday they will analyze how the provision of the PAE advances in the municipalities of Casanare with the exception of Yopal – news
This Tuesday they will analyze how the provision of the PAE advances in the municipalities of Casanare with the exception of Yopal – news

This Tuesday they will analyze how the provision of the PAE advances in the municipalities of Casanare with the exception of Yopal – news

By self-construction and through a joint effort between the Government, the Mayor’s Office, EAAAY and thehe community of San Rafael de Morichal in Yopal was built andhe La Victoria bridge, over the Usivar channel.

The community of San Rafael, sectors: Brisas de San Rafael, El Piñal, Centro, Villa Juliana II and Arcángel, waited for this work for many years. The Yopaleños had to cross the Usivar channel, over a deteriorating artisanal bridge and at high risk of collapse; or take a tour that took more than 40 minutes to reach their destinations.

Faced with such a situation, the leaders made a contribution of 30 million pesos, represented in materials; while the community provided the workforce, with which this infrastructure was achieved through which vehicles of up to 25 tons can transit.

The work of the La Victoria bridge, is for this community the possibility of having been employed, of having generated income for their families and of having opened the doors to the development of the community, generating optimism in the citizens who now have the right to enjoy better spaces, greater accessibility to your area of ​​residence and shorten travel time.

The bridge that benefits 700 families cost 30 million pesos, plus the payment of labor and technical advice. This expense, according to the Secretary of Infrastructure, Álvaro Rivera, normally, through bidding, would have cost the municipality almost 300 million pesos.

Source: Mayor of Yopal

