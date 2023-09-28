Home » This was the balance of Petro’s “Marchs for life”
Apart from the people of Bogotá, Thousands of indigenous people arrived at the Plaza de Bolívar to show their support for the social reforms that the government is proposing, but which they are having great difficulty approving in Congress.

According to Government Secretariat of the Mayor’s Office of Bogotá, the center of the capital managed to receive up to 32,000 people. On the other hand, although there were impacts on mobility and several Transmilenio stations had to stop working, there were no major problems in terms of traffic.

The controversies arose because, from the government, They assured that the protests would not be used as a political marketing toolWell, by law, public officials cannot be part of any electoral campaign.

However, there were several cases in which candidates from the Historical Pact, the current governing party, took advantage of the demonstrations as a political platform. The one that caught the most attention was when a van was seen passing by with advertising for the Historical Pact that invited people to vote for this party for the Council and the local administrative board.

It should be noted that, in this same truck, the billboard that invited people to vote for the Historical Pact had the seal of Gustavo Bolivar.

The day ended with presentations by different bands such as Aterciopelados, La 33, Rap Bang Club, among others.

