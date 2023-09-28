Hundreds of Stakeholders Urge European Commission President to Update Outdated Animal Welfare Legislation

More than 600 stakeholders are urging the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to present long-awaited legislative proposals on animal welfare. These stakeholders include academics, veterinarians, scientists, businessmen, farmers, and other interested parties from various countries.

In an open letter, signatories such as renowned conservationist Jane Goodall and philosopher Peter Singer emphasized the need for an urgent update to the current animal welfare legislation in Europe. They argue that the existing laws are inadequate, outdated, and do not align with scientific evidence or societal expectations. The signatories are calling for the rapid publication of comprehensive and future-focused proposals.

The European Commission has committed to publishing four proposals to review animal welfare legislation as part of its “Farm to Fork” strategy. However, with the political mandate coming to an end in the coming months, the signatories are urging President von der Leyen to fulfill this promise.

The revision of animal welfare legislation is not only seen as a means of providing better protection for animals but also as a way to level the playing field for companies across Europe. By supporting farmers in transitioning to systems with improved standards and ensuring fair competition when marketing their products, revised legislation can benefit both animals and businesses.

Additionally, the signatories highlight the importance of reviewing animal welfare legislation in creating a fair, healthy, and sustainable European food system. This sentiment is echoed by European citizens who have consistently expressed the need for uniform and adequate animal protection. The European Citizens’ Initiatives (ECIs), including calls for the transition from cages to free systems and a prohibition on fur production in Europe, further demonstrate the public’s support for improved animal welfare measures.

Given the clear scientific evidence regarding the inadequacy of current EU rules, the signatories stress that the proposed legislative update cannot be further delayed. They urge the European Commission to swiftly reveal its proposals for harmonized legislation that protects animals and aligns with environmental and public health objectives.

