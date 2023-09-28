Jony Ive Teams Up with OpenAI to Launch New AI Device: A Return to the Tech World

Jony Ive could make a comeback to the world of technology with the assistance of the creators of Chat GPT, according to recent reports. After stepping down from his role as Apple’s design director, Ive has been focusing on his personal project LoveFrom, which has involved collaborations with various non-tech organizations and foundations. However, it was only a matter of time before he returned to his roots.

A report published by The Information reveals that Ive is in discussions with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman about the creation of “AI hardware.” While specific details about the device’s purpose and design are still unknown, it is believed to be geared towards the AI era.

The idea of Ive working with OpenAI has already attracted the attention of major investors, including SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son. The report mentions that OpenAI has raised an impressive $11 billion from prominent investors such as Khosla Ventures and Microsoft.

Since leaving Apple, Ive has been involved in various projects, including proposals for companies like Airbnb and Ferrari. In 2023, he was awarded the Edison Achievement Award for his extensive career in design, particularly his contributions to Apple. During his acceptance speech, Ive expressed gratitude to his collaborators and paid tribute to his late friend and colleague, Steve Jobs.

While the reasons for Ive’s departure from Apple have always been subject to speculation, it is clear that his passion for technology remains unwavering. His return to the industry is highly anticipated, with hopes that it will be as impactful as his tenure at Apple, where he played a pivotal role in shaping the iconic designs associated with the brand.

As further developments unfold regarding Ive’s collaboration with OpenAI and the creation of the AI hardware, the tech world eagerly awaits the return of one of its most esteemed design visionaries.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

