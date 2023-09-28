Aracely Arámbula Sends a Bold Message Amid Controversy with Luis Miguel and Myrka Dellanos

Aracely Arámbula, the ex-partner of Luis Miguel, has once again made headlines with a cryptic message on Instagram. The actress and influencer shared a video in which she lip-synced to a song that appeared to be a subtle dig at her ex and his rumored new girlfriend, Myrka Dellanos.

In the video, Arámbula mimics the lyrics, “It turns out and highlights that I have everything that you lack. I am the diva, the queen, the patron saint of Mexico and New York.” This comes just hours after another lip-sync video in which she sang lyrics about being misinformed and wanting to tell her side of the story.

These posts have caused a stir in the midst of the ongoing controversy between Arámbula, Luis Miguel, and Dellanos. Arámbula has spoken out about the singer’s alleged lack of involvement and financial support for their children. Meanwhile, Dellanos, a journalist and TV host, claims that Arámbula has tried to prevent her from discussing the children on her show.

The relationship between Arámbula and Luis Miguel has been plagued by drama for years. The couple has two children together, whom Arámbula claims the singer has neglected. On the other hand, Dellanos has recently been linked to Luis Miguel and has been caught in the crossfire of this feud.

The controversy between Arámbula, Luis Miguel, and Dellanos continues to unfold, with each party airing their grievances in public. Fans and followers of the celebrities are eagerly awaiting any further developments in this ongoing saga.

