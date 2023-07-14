Home » This will be the ‘March of the Reserve’ in Santa Marta this July 19
News

This will be the ‘March of the Reserve’ in Santa Marta this July 19

by admin
This will be the ‘March of the Reserve’ in Santa Marta this July 19

He Tuesday July 19, retired military will take to the streets of Santa Marta in a large demonstration that they have called the ‘march of the Reserva‘, against the policies and actions of the Government of Gustavo Petro.

In the capital of Magdalena the meeting point will be the Bolívar Park in the Historic Center at 9:00 am. The idea of ​​the participants is to fill the square from the City Hall to the statue of Rodrigo de Bastidas.

“Let’s accompany our heroes and let us also make our voice of protest heard. Silence is consent. The policies and Actions of the government go against our democracy,” said the Expanded Forum of Organized Reserve in its call.

One of the most important objectives of the demonstration is to demand the allowance payment 14 for the pensioners of the Public Force. FARO explains that those affected by this decision are more than 13,000 disabled veterans and reservists, as a result of serious injuries suffered in the line of duty, among others.

It might interest you: Veterans of the Armed Forces protested against the policies of Gustavo Petro

The mobilizations will be nationwide on July 19.

See also  Employment data for the first half of the year is out!6.54 million new jobs were created, and the employment pressure of young people is still relatively high – yqqlm

You may also like

TikTok threatens the national security of Americans

Subject to prison who would have participated in...

Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau Takes Action...

Do not misappropriate semaglutide | PZ – Pharmaceutical...

Reflection from Parque Bolívar: A discouraging reality

Veterinary Office secures 28 horses in Kamp-Lintfort –...

Motor car accident on Thandiani road, injured shifted...

Migration expelled a Norwegian who attacked an official...

German Companies to Maintain Investments in China Despite...

Marcel Schmidts becomes a blue

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy