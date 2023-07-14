This will be the ‘March of the Reserve’ in Santa Marta this July 19

He Tuesday July 19, retired military will take to the streets of Santa Marta in a large demonstration that they have called the ‘march of the Reserva‘, against the policies and actions of the Government of Gustavo Petro.

In the capital of Magdalena the meeting point will be the Bolívar Park in the Historic Center at 9:00 am. The idea of ​​the participants is to fill the square from the City Hall to the statue of Rodrigo de Bastidas.

“Let’s accompany our heroes and let us also make our voice of protest heard. Silence is consent. The policies and Actions of the government go against our democracy,” said the Expanded Forum of Organized Reserve in its call.

One of the most important objectives of the demonstration is to demand the allowance payment 14 for the pensioners of the Public Force. FARO explains that those affected by this decision are more than 13,000 disabled veterans and reservists, as a result of serious injuries suffered in the line of duty, among others.

The mobilizations will be nationwide on July 19.

