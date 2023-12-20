This woman suffered a miscarriage and is now accused of abusing a corpse, amid the harsh laws against abortion in the US.

Ohio Woman Charged With Felony Abuse of a Corpse After Miscarriage

An Ohio woman, Brittany Watts, now faces a criminal charge of felony abuse of a corpse after suffering a miscarriage and passing her non-viable fetus in her bathroom, her attorney told CNN. The charge has sparked controversy and renewed the debate about the treatment of women who experience miscarriages.

Watts’ attorney, Traci Timko, stated that the tragedy of a miscarriage endangered her life, yet she was arrested and charged with a felony instead of focusing on healing. The case is pending before the Trumbull County grand jury, where Watts has been advised not to speak publicly until the matter is resolved.

Watts’ case comes in the wake of last year’s Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, leading to a surge of state laws imposing new restrictions or bans on abortion. Women carrying fetuses with fatal anomalies have been prohibited from having abortions in their states of origin, raising concerns about access to necessary medical treatment.

Legal experts argue that the charge against Watts may have been influenced by the repeal of Roe v. Wade, but her lawyer believes it stems from a lack of understanding about miscarriage and women’s health. The case has sparked the necessity for education and highlights the ongoing debate over fetal personhood.

The prosecutor leading Watts’ case emphasizes the actions she took after passing the fetus as the center of the case. However, the nature of Ohio’s abuse of a corpse laws leaves room for subjective interpretation, leading to a broader discussion about sensitivity in handling miscarriage cases.

Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights have criticized the criminal charge against Watts, stating that it could deter other women who suffer miscarriages from seeking medical help. They express concern that the action may prevent women from getting the medical care they need and deserve.

As the case continues to unfold, it raises questions about the treatment of women experiencing miscarriages and the broader legal and ethical implications of fetal personhood. The debate surrounding women’s reproductive rights and access to medical care is likely to remain at the forefront of public discourse.

