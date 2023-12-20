Home » He had a headache and doctors told him it was just a virus, but he died nine days later
World

by admin
British Teen Dies After Being Prescribed Birth Control Pills

Layla Khan, a 16-year-old British teenager, tragically passed away after experiencing a rare side effect from birth control pills prescribed to relieve menstrual pain. Just a few weeks into her treatment, Layla began suffering from migraines and vomiting, which her family doctor initially attributed to a stomach virus. Despite her worsening symptoms, her doctor advised that it was not serious enough to go to the hospital, only to rush her to the medical center shortly after. A CT scan revealed that Layla had developed a blood clot in her brain, leading to her becoming brain dead. The unexpected loss has left her family devastated, with her aunt expressing disbelief at the sudden turn of events. The full story is available on TN.

