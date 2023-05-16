This year, we will complete 6 core indicators and further strengthen the implementation of Zhejiang’s “big comprehensive integration”_Hangzhou Net

This year, 6 core indicators will be completed to tackle the fortifications. Zhejiang’s “big comprehensive integration” will be further strengthened.

On the 16th, Zhejiang Province’s “Great Comprehensive Integration” Administrative Law Enforcement Reform Tackling and Administrative Law Enforcement Civil Servant Classified Management Promotion Conference was held in Keqiao, Shaoxing. The reporter learned from the meeting that, as the country’s only reform pilot, Zhejiang has promoted the “big comprehensive integration” administrative law enforcement reform for more than a year and has made important progress in stages.

“Grand comprehensive integration” administrative law enforcement reform is an important starting point for optimizing and improving the business environment and promoting the modernization of provincial governance systems and governance capabilities. Over the past year of the pilot program, our province has gradually embarked on a road of reform that is systematically promoted by “one list, one team, one platform, and one set of mechanisms”.

As the reform enters a critical period and a deep-water area, how can the “big comprehensive integration” be further strengthened and achieve results? It is understood that our province will complete six core indicators in 2023, that is, the comprehensive evaluation index of “big comprehensive integration” administrative law enforcement reform will be above 85, the implementation rate of cross-department “comprehensive inspection once” will reach 20%, and the expansion of law enforcement supervision will be “one piece”. The “event” scenario has been applied to 75 cases, the implementation of the notification and commitment system for minor violations has expanded to 26, and the application of simple cases and quick handling of more than 5 punishment matters has been promoted, and the cross-departmental joint double random supervision rate has reached more than 30%.

Next, the province will focus on reform and tackling tough problems, promote the precise implementation of law enforcement matters, strengthen the coordination of law enforcement and supervision, innovate ways to optimize services, deepen the classified management of law enforcement personnel, and further promote the reform of “big comprehensive integration” administrative law enforcement to ensure the vitality of reform and reform. Effective.