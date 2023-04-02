Thomas Tuchel cheered on the sidelines in a simple training suit about his dazzling debut victory as Bayern coach after a fatal Dortmund guest gift. After a mega blunder by BVB goalkeeper Gregor Kobel in the first goal, which was groundbreaking for the rest of the game, a dominant FC Bayern humiliated the black and yellow archrival in game one after Julian Nagelsmann with a 4: 2 (3: 0).

After the demonstration of power in the top game of the Bundesliga, the Munich team are aiming for their eleventh championship title in a row. Bayern, who scored after Kobel’s own goal (13′) from the unstoppable captain Thomas Müller (18’/23′) and Kingsley Coman (50′), go into the remaining eight games with a two-point lead. “Only FCB will be German champions,” chanted the Bayern supporters. Emre Can with a converted penalty kick (72nd) and Donyell Malen (90th) delighted the BVB supporters at least in the final minutes with two goals.

Dortmund blunders put FC Bayern on the road to victory

The Bayern bosses around Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic, who took the risk with the surprising change of coach at this point in the season, also blew through in the stands. CEO Kahn once again justified the decision on the Sky TV channel, even if the process was “catastrophic” due to certain circumstances. The focus is on the club’s success: “We want to win titles.”

Tuchel had assigned a “signal effect” to the explosive showdown with his former club. And that’s how it happened. Up until the 13th minute, Dortmund performed like a confident leaders in front of 75,000 spectators in the Allianz Arena. Then all the guests’ hopes of a great evening in the title fight crumbled within ten minutes.

And that was primarily due to the 25-year-old Kobel, who conceded a hit from over 50 meters on his comeback after thigh problems. The Swiss more or less lost his breath after a harmless long ball from the Bayern defender. He touched the ball delicately, so it was an own goal. Kobel threw his hands over his head, his teammates were shocked. And Bayern followed suit mercilessly.

Black BVB series in Munich continues

A corner from Joshua Kimmich landed with a header from Matthijs de Ligt at Müller, who finished from close range. And when Kobel fended off a fine long-range shot from Leroy Sané at Müller’s feet, he thanked him with the 3-0. The game was decided – and Tuchel the winner of the evening. Dortmund’s will was broken, the black series in the Allianz Arena continued with defeat number nine and 8:37 goals.

BVB coach Edin Terzic watched the first league defeat in 2023 with dismay and frustration in his coaching zone. After the break, the defeat could have been even worse if Bayern hadn’t slacked off badly in converting their chances. A foul by substitute Serge Gnabry on Jude Bellingham gave Can the chance to correct the result. The Malen goal came too late for a real comeback.



