[Epoch Times, August 21, 2022]After the Beidaihe meeting, Xi Jinping and Li Keqiang appeared on the same day on August 16.

On the same day, one of them went north and the other went south, releasing very different political signals.

Xi Jinping went north to Liaoning.

According to Xinhua News Agency, on the afternoon of the 16th, Xi Jinping inspected the Liaoning-Shenzhen Battle Memorial Hall and the East Lake Forest Park successively in Jinzhou City, Liaoning Province, and gave instructions on flood control work. During the investigation, Xi Jinping once again emphasized “common prosperity”.

Moreover, on the same day, the CCP’s party journal, Qiushi, published an article by Xi Jinping, “The Whole Party Must Completely, Accurately, and Fully Implement the New Development Concept,” and again mentioned “common prosperity.”

The article said that promoting the common prosperity of all the people is a long-term task and a realistic task. There is no urgency or waiting. It must be placed in a more important position, and “more active and promising efforts towards this goal must be made.”

The article also stated that it is necessary to coordinate the two major domestic and international situations, to coordinate the overall strategy of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the world‘s major changes unseen in a century, to coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and emphasize that the more complex the situation, the more difficult the task. , the more we must adhere to the overall leadership of the Party and the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee.

Li Keqiang went south to Shenzhen.

According to a CCTV report, on the 16th, Li Keqiang convened a symposium with the heads of major economic provinces in Shenzhen to deploy the policy of “stabilizing the economy”. During his stay in Shenzhen, Li Keqiang also inspected Yantian Port and paid tribute to Deng Xiaoping.

A video circulated on the Internet shows that Li Keqiang communicated with residents at a close distance in the Deng Xiaoping Bronze Statue Memorial Park without wearing a mask. Li Keqiang said, “Reform and opening up are closely related to people’s lives and people’s happiness,” and waved his hand behind him and said, “Look, the bronze statue (Deng Xiaoping) is here.”

Li Keqiang went on to say, “No matter how the international level changes, no matter what kind of complicated situation there is, reform and opening up will definitely move forward firmly.”

Li Keqiang also said, “China‘s reform and opening up will continue to advance, the Yellow River and the Yangtze River will not flow backwards, and the water in Yantian Port will continue to flow.”

Anyone familiar with the history of the CCP knows that in order to show the unity of the so-called Party Central Committee, the CCP has never made public its internal differences at the top. However, based on information from various sources, it is obvious that Xi and Li have disagreements on the policy of governing the country. This has always been an important weather vane for people to analyze the political trend of the CCP. Right now, at the special moment when the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is approaching, one of Xi and Li mentioned common prosperity, and the other emphasized reform and opening up, which once again revealed their political differences.

In general, although the CCP has been engaging in socialism since its establishment, there are two versions of socialism—one is the fundamental socialism that Mao Zedong engaged in, which can also be said to be Mao’s version of socialism; Deng Xiaoping’s socialism with some revisions to fundamental socialism can also be said to be Deng’s version of socialism. To put it bluntly, the former is actually naked totalitarianism based on class struggle, and the latter is crony capitalism under the banner of reform and opening up.

Mao Zedong has been engaging in fundamentalist socialism for 27 years, and not only has the people resented, but also almost brought down the CCP. After the Cultural Revolution, Deng Xiaoping initiated reform and opening up in order to save the CCP’s crisis of domination, saying that it was to let some people get rich first, and then drive everyone to get rich together. As a result, it was the second generation of officials and illegal profiteers who got rich first. The largest corrupt party in the world.

After Deng Xiaoping’s death, Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao basically inherited Deng’s version of socialism, still playing the banner of reform and opening up. But things have changed since Xi Jinping came to power. He wants to go back to the Mao era. Whether he proposed the “Chinese Dream” or “common prosperity”, it is actually the Mao version of socialism in the new era. However, Li Keqiang and quite a few high-level party leaders have different ideas from Xi Jinping. For various reasons, they all want to continue Deng’s version of reform and opening-up socialism. So in the final analysis, the dispute between Xi and Li is actually the manifestation of the struggle between Mao’s version of socialism and Deng’s version of socialism today.

Since Xi Jinping came to power, the steering wheel has been constantly turned to the left, domestic and foreign affairs have fallen into confusion, the entire society has regressed, and political, economic and cultural aspects have fallen into a crisis that has never been seen since the Cultural Revolution. Extremely dissatisfied with him. Clearly, most Chinese do not want to follow Xi Jinping back to the Mao era. Therefore, on the eve of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, a considerable number of Chinese at home and abroad believe that Xi’s leadership is the way out to solve the current crisis in China.

Is that so? I think this view is naive.

Yes, the Deng version of socialism favored by Li Keqiang is indeed different from the Mao version of socialism pursued by Xi Jinping, especially in the economic system, but we must not forget that their essence is In the same way, they are all socialism, and they are all under the one-party dictatorship of the Communist Party! To use an analogy, socialism, a one-party dictatorship, is a noose around the neck of the Chinese people. What is the difference between Mao’s version of socialism and Deng’s version of socialism? The difference is that the former makes the Chinese people almost breathless and may be strangled to death at any time, while the latter Chinese people still have a little breathing space, so they will not be strangled to death at once.

Therefore, if Xi Jinping is re-elected and China returns to the Mao era, the Chinese people will definitely not have a good life; if Xi Jinping replaces Li Shang and the CCP continues to reform and open up, although the Chinese people will live better than the Mao era, the noose around their necks will not be the same. If it has not been removed, it is impossible to remove it, and it may be tightened at any time. Once the June 4th incident and the persecution of Falun Gong happen, many kind Chinese people will be strangled by this noose, or even strangled to death.

In other words, whether Xi Jinping is re-elected or Li Shang is under Xi, whether it is Mao’s version of socialism or Deng’s version of socialism, the Communist Party is in power. It is impossible to live a dignified and free life, and it is impossible for the Chinese nation to gain a real new life!

In today’s world, democracy and freedom have long become the trend of the times, and the noose around the people’s necks by the totalitarian autocracy should have been removed. Where is the way out for China? Xi Jinping will not be re-elected, nor will Li Shang be under Xi Jinping. Xi Jinping’s re-election is certainly a disaster, and Xi Jinping’s Li Shang China is not much better. Only by ending the CCP’s rule, implementing constitutional government, and restoring power to the people, will China be reborn, and the Chinese people will truly live a dignified and free life.

