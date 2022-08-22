Supply chains in the UK face disruption this week as industrial action spreads from the public transport network to the country’s busiest container port.

Britain’s supply chain faced disruptions this week as strike action spread from public transport networks to Britain’s busiest container port.

More than 1,900 members of the Unite union began an eight-day strike at Felixstowe on Sunday in a dispute over pay. The port handles 40 per cent of the UK’s container trade, equivalent to 4mn containers a year.

More than 1,900 Unite members started an eight-day strike in Felixstowe on Sunday over wages. The port handles 40% of the UK’s container trade, equivalent to 4 million containers a year.