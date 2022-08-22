Home World Strike at UK’s biggest port threatens supply chain disruption
World

Strike at UK’s biggest port threatens supply chain disruption

by admin
Strike at UK’s biggest port threatens supply chain disruption

Supply chains in the UK face disruption this week as industrial action spreads from the public transport network to the country’s busiest container port.

Britain’s supply chain faced disruptions this week as strike action spread from public transport networks to Britain’s busiest container port.

More than 1,900 members of the Unite union began an eight-day strike at Felixstowe on Sunday in a dispute over pay. The port handles 40 per cent of the UK’s container trade, equivalent to 4mn containers a year.

More than 1,900 Unite members started an eight-day strike in Felixstowe on Sunday over wages. The port handles 40% of the UK’s container trade, equivalent to 4 million containers a year.

See also  At the Kabul airport, where life is at stake

You may also like

Dozens killed in floods in Afghanistan, Pakistan_Flood_Rain_Injured

Kenya, former premier Odinga defeated in the presidential...

Soaring inflation sparks discontent over mass strike at...

Spain, 39 bishops accused of hiding sexual abuse....

Pakistan, former premier Imran Khan risks arrest: “He...

A 15-year-old girl in Japan randomly slashes people:...

Gas for Europe, Eni discovers a new reserve...

Japanese Prime Minister Cancelled Foreign Visit After Diagnosis

South Korea-US joint military exercise officially kicks off...

Foreign media: the United States, Britain, France and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy