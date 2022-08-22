On August 22, Huawei officially announcedThe Huawei Mate50 series conference will be officially held on September 6.

It is worth mentioning that a new generation of iPhone 14 will be released next month.According to the World Wide Web, citing foreign media reports on August 18, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg said that Apple plans to hold a fall flagship new product launch event on Wednesday, September 7, local time.At that time, its new iPhone 14 models and Apple Watch Series 8 will be unveiled together.

Apple plans to release a total of four ‌iPhone 14‌ models, including the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 14‌, the 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 14‌Max, the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and the 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌Max. It’s worth noting that there won’t be a 5.4-inch iPhone 14 mini as sales of the small-screen flagship iPhone 12mini and iPhone 13 mini are not as good as expected.

If Apple decides to hold the event on September 7, Apple will release an official invite next week. Gurman revealed that Apple has told some retail employees to prepare for a new product launch on Friday, September 16,This undoubtedly confirms that the new iPhone and Apple Watch models will be released at the beginning of next month.

Daily Economic News Comprehensive World Wide Web, Huawei Mobile Phone Product Line Official Weibo

Source of cover image: Every reporter Zhu Wanping (data map)



