This Wednesday, the teams of the Salvadoran Green Cross and Rescue Commands emergency rescued three people in Lake Coatepeque in Santa Ana, after an accident in which a vehicle that was being transported by ferry fell into the water.

This event occurred in the vicinity of Teopán Island, the place where the victims were heading on the ferry.

Unfortunately, the three people identified as Antonio Cabrales Cáceres, former Minister of Agriculture during the period of Alfredo Cristiani and was president of Fusades, died; Antonio Ceren Hermoles and Dina Aguilar. According to the Cruz Verde report, they died of suffocation.

According to first responders, Ana María Meza de Cabrales was rescued alive, since she managed to get out of the car seconds before falling into the water and jumped from the boat.

The survivor was rushed to a care center.