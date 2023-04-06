Home News Berlusconi suffers from leukemia and is already undergoing chemotherapy
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, admitted this Wednesday to an intensive care unit of a hospital in the city of Milan, suffers from leukemia and has already begun “the first chemotherapy treatments,” according to the beraking latest news news agency.

Berlusconi, leader of the Fuerza Italia formation, entered the San Rafael hospital in Milan on Wednesday where, as reported this morning by his party mate and Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, he spent a “quiet” night and in “stable conditions “.

According to a statement from Forza Italia, Tajani and other colleagues have spoken by telephone with Berlusconi, who has asked them not to neglect their tasks, because “the country needs them.” The Foreign Minister, as well as the leader of the group in the Chamber, Paolo Barelli, among others, have wished him a speedy recovery.

Rumors have emerged since early in the morning that Berlusconi could suffer from leukemia and, questioned about this matter on the RLT 102.5 radio station, Barelli has preferred “not to go into specific details” and has limited himself to informing that the former prime minister suffers an infection “from something he already had.”

Throughout the morning several of Berlusconi’s relatives have been approaching the San Rafael hospital, including his brother Paolo and two of his children: Marina and Luigi. His current partner, Forza Italia deputy Marta Fascina, has spent the night in the hospital.

Berlusconi, 86, was already hospitalized between March 27 and 30 and, upon leaving the medical center, declined to make statements to the press. He had already been hospitalized in this same center on other occasions, the last one in January 2022 due to a urinary tract infection.

Despite his age and the various legal cases that have been pending for years, Berlusconi remains a popular figure in Italy. In fact, in the last elections he was able to hold an elected position as a senator again and his party is part of the current government coalition, headed by Giorgia Meloni.

