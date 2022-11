The toll of an accident that occurred on Friday 4 November, after 8 pm, in San Giorgio di Nogaro, in viale Venezia (state 14) is three injured.

In the hamlet of Zellina, the Nissan Micra driven by a 35-year-old from Rivignano collided head-on with a Panda in which a 75-year-old and a 64-year-old both from Porpetto were traveling. The three were extracted from the cars by the Codroipo firefighters. 118 and carabinieri were also on site.