Three more medals for Colombia in South American Beach

In the waters of El Rodadero, the tourist sector of Santa Marta, the Colombian underwater activities team registered three more golds, to be, for the moment, the discipline that has contributed the most to the medal table of our country in the V South American Games in Playa Santa Marta 2023

María Clara Lopera, Juan Sebastián Gómez and Natalia Sánchez, in that order, won the gold medal in all the tests on day number two of the underwater activities.

First of all, María Clara was the one who completed the one kilometer circuit the fastest, clocking a time of 9:58.27. Venezuela and Ecuador completed the southern continental podium.

Subsequently, Juan Sebastián Gómez, in the 1,000 surface meters, crossed the finish line in first position and recorded a time of 9:09.84. Representatives of Venezuela and Ecuador, in that order, were his immediate persecutors.

Finally, Natalia Sánchez was the most outstanding in the women’s 1,000 meter bialeta event, finishing the competition in 11:01.64. Ecuador and Venezuela, once again, shared the other places on the podium.

It is worth remembering that, with this gold, Natalia became the winner of the national delegation in Santa Marta 2023, winning all her tests.

