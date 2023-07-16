Home » Three more medals for Colombia in South American Beach
News

Three more medals for Colombia in South American Beach

by admin
Three more medals for Colombia in South American Beach

In the waters of El Rodadero, the tourist sector of Santa Marta, the Colombian underwater activities team registered three more golds, to be, for the moment, the discipline that has contributed the most to the medal table of our country in the V South American Games in Playa Santa Marta 2023

María Clara Lopera, Juan Sebastián Gómez and Natalia Sánchez, in that order, won the gold medal in all the tests on day number two of the underwater activities.

First of all, María Clara was the one who completed the one kilometer circuit the fastest, clocking a time of 9:58.27. Venezuela and Ecuador completed the southern continental podium.

Subsequently, Juan Sebastián Gómez, in the 1,000 surface meters, crossed the finish line in first position and recorded a time of 9:09.84. Representatives of Venezuela and Ecuador, in that order, were his immediate persecutors.

Finally, Natalia Sánchez was the most outstanding in the women’s 1,000 meter bialeta event, finishing the competition in 11:01.64. Ecuador and Venezuela, once again, shared the other places on the podium.

It is worth remembering that, with this gold, Natalia became the winner of the national delegation in Santa Marta 2023, winning all her tests.

See also  Renzi, Meloni remove the constraint on the curves of the Franchi - Tuscany

You may also like

First Lady exposes the country’s efforts in children’s...

Beijing’s Major Railway Stations Implement Cooling Measures to...

Chaos returned to Cali with illegal piques

A Styrian car caught fire at a gas...

Ecuador wins the eighth Ironman 70.3 and goes...

Man Accused of Hampton Shooting Spree Killed in...

Registration time!

Tsinghua University Sends Changsha’s First College Entrance Examination...

Neustadt-Glewe: 20th Airbeat One officially ended | >...

Plan to protect the Amazonian and tropical jaguar

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy