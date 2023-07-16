Gravina ‘historic Under 19, good response to defeatism’ – Football

“Historic success. The boys were extraordinary, as were coach Bollini and all the staff, they created an exceptional group capable of establishing themselves in a very difficult tournament, winning against opponents on paper that are much more popular. Now the responsibility of Italian football is not to waste the great work done by Club Italia and the talent of the Azzurrini”. The president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina, rejoices at the success of the U19 European champion national team. “This European triumph is the best answer to those who, without knowing the great work we are doing with the national youth teams, prefer to abandon themselves to the defeatism and hysteria caused by a defeat” concludes Gravina.

