Home » Gravina ‘historic Under 19, good response to defeatism’ – Football
Sports

Gravina ‘historic Under 19, good response to defeatism’ – Football

by admin
Gravina ‘historic Under 19, good response to defeatism’ – Football

“Historic success. The boys were extraordinary, as were coach Bollini and all the staff, they created an exceptional group capable of establishing themselves in a very difficult tournament, winning against opponents on paper that are much more popular. Now the responsibility of Italian football is not to waste the great work done by Club Italia and the talent of the Azzurrini”. The president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina, rejoices at the success of the U19 European champion national team. “This European triumph is the best answer to those who, without knowing the great work we are doing with the national youth teams, prefer to abandon themselves to the defeatism and hysteria caused by a defeat” concludes Gravina.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Received and double Roman, the Voghe flies with the Rhodense shot from the play off area. The report cards

You may also like

Schweinberger second at the premiere race in Stuttgart

“I have no doubt that we are going...

Mexico Secures Ninth Gold Cup Victory with Santiago...

Guillaume Vizade, after Les Bleuets’ victory at Euro...

Selma Bacha, victim of a sprain, remains with...

Andre Onana: Manchester United on brink of signing...

Insurance for Vitík? The next reinforcement for Sparta...

Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic to...

Rodionov follows Thiem into the Gstaad main draw

Zion Williamson: I’m trying to make up for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy