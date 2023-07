LONDON – This tunnel is busy. Even if it is controversial, even if the High Court had already defined it as improper and even if it could cost the legendary archaeological site of Stonehenge the sublime cockade of “Unesco heritage”, as has already happened here to the historic port of Liverpool, disfigured by building monsters. But by now the British government of Rishi Sunak decided so, and the Minister of Transport Mark Harper communicated it in a 62-page document.

