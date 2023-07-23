Three people were shot in Picoazá, one died

in the parish Picoza of portoviejo, again there is duel. A multiple attack was recorded this Saturday, July 22, 2023. One person died.

The shooting attack left three people injured in Picozaconfirmed the authorities and finally one died.

The three people who were shot were on Chimborazo street, witnesses said.

The victims were transferred to the Verdi Cevallos Hospital Portoviejo, where minutes later it was confirmed that one of the victims of Picoazá died.

The residents said that a car passed through the site from which several armed criminals began to shoot at everyone who was in the area.

On the site there were children, adults and even pets.

The injured were in an ice cream parlor.

The deceased person was identified as Jose Chavez21 years old.

The names of the two injured were not revealed by the police authorities who arrived at the site to investigate the crime.

The deceased continue in Picoazá

In the Picoaza parish there have been more than twelve murders in recent months.

In Portoviejo there have been 131 deaths so far this year.

On July 13, two men, a driver and a passenger, were assassinated with pistols and rifles when they were riding in a cooperative taxi. Guayaquil Avenue.

The attack occurred in the sector to the via Las Canterasbefore arriving at the complex of Picoza.

July 6 hitmen murdered a Bolivar Moreira when he arrived at his house, in the Picoazá parish.

The fatality was mobilizing in a car with his wife, who was injured.

On July 3, two men were murdered in a brothel from the same parish.

