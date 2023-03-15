Home News Three Venezuelans die after being run over in Mexico
News

by admin
The accident occurred when the Venezuelan migrants were walking along a highway near the Mexican city of Tapachula, on the border with Guatemala.

The accident occurred on the Tapachula-Tuxtla Chico international highway, in Ciudad Hidalgo, when the migrants were heading to Tapachula

Three Venezuelan migrants died on Monday when they were hit by a vehicle while walking on a highway near the Mexican city of Tapachula, on the border with Guatemala, the Civil Protection authorities reported on Wednesday.

According to reports, the three migrants were walking on the road when they were hit by a vehicle, this for trying to evade a checkpoint of the Mexican immigration authorities.

The accident occurred on the Tapachula-Tuxtla Chico international highway, in Ciudad Hidalgo, when the Venezuelan migrants along with others were heading to Tapachula and until now the identity of the deceased is unknown.

Migrant Venezuelans

Due to that accident, this Tuesday, Chiapas Civil Protection authorities called on migrants not to risk walking on the roads due to the risk of being run over or losing their lives in their search to cross Mexico with the idea of ​​reaching To united states.

Julissa Esther Briones, PC delegate in the Soconusco region, said that other people who were also injured in the deadly accident were taken to the Tapachula regional hospital.

“Previously the caravans were multitudinous, now we see groups of 30 to 50 in the strip of the Chiapas coast, where unfortunately they transit at night; For this reason, we ask that you not risk walking, but that you carry out your legal procedures and be able to move forward without exposing your life.

