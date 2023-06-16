THW Kiel is German handball champion for the 23rd time. (IMAGO / Sportfoto Rudel / IMAGO / Pressefoto Rudel / Robin Rudel)

THW Kiel is the record champion in German handball. The club has won the championship 23 times. No club has done that. THW Kiel has only lost 4 games this season. SC Magdeburg was German champion last year. Magdeburg is in 2nd place this time.

After the game against Göppingen, the players celebrated on the field. The trainer from THW Kiel is Filip Jicha. He was proud of his team after the game. In the evening the team flew back to Kiel.

Many fans were already waiting for the team in the THW Kiel handball hall. Together they celebrated winning the handball championship.