Home » Thyssenkrupp on the rise! That’s why the stock is taking off today
News

Thyssenkrupp on the rise! That’s why the stock is taking off today

by admin
Thyssenkrupp on the rise! That’s why the stock is taking off today

The Essen-based company is writing off 1.8 billion euros on the steel business, bringing it a step closer to finding a solution for the loss-making division. Investors celebrate the decision.

Thyssenkrupp shares started trading on Wednesday with a big gain of seven percent. The gain follows the company’s announcement that it would write down a further 1.8 billion euros on its troubled steel business. This measure increases the likelihood that the German industrial group will finally be able to sell off parts of the business area.

For years, Thyssenkrupp has been trying to either spin off or sell its loss-making steel business. However, negotiations to sell half of the business to Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky have run into difficulties. On Wednesday, the company announced that constructive discussions about a potential joint venture are in focus.

Advertising ShortLong

See also  Promoting High-Quality Development and Improving People's Livelihood: The Importance of Employment and Wage Protection

You may also like

The Attorney General’s Office opened an investigation into...

The eighth meeting of the Standing Committee of...

“Overlooked the intersection”: 19-year-old crashed into a barn...

Tariq Sharif writes: Star Link in Karary

Due to non-compliance, the contract for 48 PDET...

The national “anti-pornography and anti-illegal” work conference was...

Tesla factory Grünheide: Too many pollutants in the...

[노트북 너머] Interest cashback for self-employed people is...

Sea devours coasts of Mexico. Are these some...

Three years after his departure, La Paz will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy