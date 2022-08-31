News from this newspaper (Reporter Wang Rui) Yesterday, the 2022 “Jinlong Resonance” Cooperation and Exchange Fair opened. On the basis of holding the “Tianjin Enterprise Long Upward” investment promotion activity for three consecutive years, this fair was the first to be upgraded with the theme of “Tianjin Long Resonance”, to seek common cooperation plans and discuss cooperation and development.

The “Jinlong Resonance Revitalization” cooperation and exchange meeting was hosted by Tianjin Cooperation Support Office, Tianjin Development and Reform Commission, Tianjin Aid-Gansu Front Headquarters, Gansu Rural Revitalization Bureau, and Gannan Prefecture Government. The meeting was held in the form of video, with three main venues set up in the National Rural Development Bureau, Tianjin City and Gansu Province, and branch venues in various districts of Tianjin and relevant cities, prefectures and counties in Gansu Province. It is understood that Tianjin is the Eastern Cooperation City that has helped the most impoverished counties in Gansu Province, the longest period of assistance, and the most effective assistance. The core meaning of “Resonance of Jinlong” is “resonance”. The fair is an in-depth exchange of new ideas, new technologies and new formats between the governments of Tianjin and Gansu provinces and cities, and between enterprises, which reflects the two provinces and cities promote the cooperation between the east and the west. Confidence and determination to advance and expand in depth.

At the scene, the signing of the “Jinlong Resonance” cooperation project was held at the same time. A total of 76 projects were signed, with an agreed investment of 11.19 billion yuan, involving scientific and technological cooperation, light industry and textiles, new energy, equipment manufacturing, biomedicine, ecological agriculture, food Processing, consumer assistance and other fields. In addition, the “2022 Tianjin-Gansu East-West Collaboration and Counterpart Support Documentary Photo Exhibition” and “Science and Technology Help Rural Revitalization Forum” were also officially launched, and the “Jinlong Resonance Revitalization” column was opened on the mobile terminal for the first time for special publicity, allowing all sectors of society For a comprehensive understanding of the activities, see the documentary photo exhibition in Jingan, and check the characteristic resources and investment policy information of each city, state, and paired county in Gansu Province.