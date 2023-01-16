Home News Tianjin Daily Digital Newspaper Platform-Resolution on the Implementation of Tianjin’s 2022 National Economic and Social Development Plan and the 2023 National Economic and Social Development Plan
Resolution on the Implementation of Tianjin's 2022 National Economic and Social Development Plan and the 2023 National Economic and Social Development Plan

Step by step to turn the grand goal into a beautiful reality

Tianjin Daily Editorial~~~—Warm congratulations on the closing of the first session of the 18th Municipal People’s Congress

Tianjin Municipal People’s Congress Announcement

Tianjin Municipal People’s Congress Announcement

Tianjin Municipal People’s Congress Announcement

Tianjin Municipal People’s Congress Announcement

Tianjin Municipal People’s Congress Announcement

Tianjin Municipal People’s Congress Announcement

Resolution on the government work report

The first meeting of the 18th Municipal People’s Congress~~~On January 15, 2023, the first meeting of the 18th Tianjin Municipal People’s Congress passed

Resolution on the Implementation of Tianjin’s 2022 Budget and 2023 Budget

The first meeting of the 18th Municipal People’s Congress~~~On January 15, 2023, the first meeting of the 18th Tianjin Municipal People’s Congress passed

Resolution on the Implementation of Tianjin’s 2022 National Economic and Social Development Plan and 2023 National Economic and Social Development Plan

The first meeting of the 18th Municipal People’s Congress~~~On January 15, 2023, the first meeting of the 18th Tianjin Municipal People’s Congress passed

Resolution on the Work Report of the Standing Committee of the Tianjin Municipal People’s Congress

The first meeting of the 18th Municipal People’s Congress~~~On January 15, 2023, the first meeting of the 18th Tianjin Municipal People’s Congress passed

Resolution on the Work Report of Tianjin Higher People’s Court

The first meeting of the 18th Municipal People’s Congress~~~On January 15, 2023, the first meeting of the 18th Tianjin Municipal People’s Congress passed

Resolution on the Work Report of the Tianjin Municipal People’s Procuratorate

The first meeting of the 18th Municipal People’s Congress~~~On January 15, 2023, the first meeting of the 18th Tianjin Municipal People’s Congress passed

A total of 816 proposals and suggestions were put forward by deputies to the National People’s Congress

During the first meeting of the 18th Municipal People’s Congress~~~

