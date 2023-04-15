Ticker about the bomb in Dresden: the bomb has been defused

10:33 am | Defusing planned for late morning

According to the fire department, the bomb should be defused in the late morning.

09:56 am | Nursing homes will not be evacuated

Two affected nursing homes are not being evacuated, a police spokesman said in the morning. One wants to spare the residents the stress, they will behave “according to air protection” in the care of the police. This means, for example, that they stay in the part of the building that faces away from where they were found and stay away from the windows.

09:43 am | Around 15,000 people affected by evacuation

Residents should have left the restricted area by 9 a.m. According to the fire department, around 15,000 people have to leave their homes. According to reporters, there are still many people in the restricted area. The police make loudspeaker announcements and ring the bells at the apartment buildings.

09:02 am | Steam train meeting will take place later

The finding of the bomb has an impact on the steam locomotive meeting that is to take place at the nearby railway yard at the weekend. According to club boss Eckhard Strube from the interest group Bw Dresden-Altstadt, the defusing of the bomb is planned for Saturday morning at 10 a.m. “If everything goes well, we can start our meeting at 12 o’clock.” The police asks visitors to the Steam Locomotive Festival not to visit the event until the afternoon or after the defusing has been completed.

08:15 am | Detours and replacement bus and train services

Die Dresden transport company want to provide information on necessary diversions and replacement traffic on Saturday from 8 a.m. Tram lines 6, 7, 10 and 12 as well as bus lines 61, 62 and 63 normally run through the restricted area.

Train traffic will probably also have to be interrupted during the defusing. It is possible that only the S-Bahn from Dresden Hauptbahnhof in the direction of Pirna will run without problems. The last accessible train stations would be Dresden-Mitte and Dresden-Plauen as well as Dresden-Friedrichstadt.

07:00 a.m. | Bomb find on Friday