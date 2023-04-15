Football: Danso is looking forward to a duel with Messi and Co.

Danso knows what to expect for him and his colleagues. “You can’t afford to switch off for just a moment and you have to be highly concentrated every second because you can make something special out of nothing,” said the defensive specialist in the APA interview and also emphasized: “I just want to go in with confidence that I can defend against them and have to be wide awake every second.”

These resolutions were implemented on New Year’s Day – at that time Lens prevailed against PSG 3-1. “We did a lot of things very well in this match. But we have to play even better on Saturday,” said Danso. At the time, Messi was absent on World Cup leave and the currently injured Neymar was suspended, but Mbappe was there and was put in his place by Danso. This time, too, it is important to disturb the circles of the French. “For me, together with Haaland, he is currently the best in the world,” said the defender about Mbappe.

Reuters/Pascal Rossignol



Messi for Danso “extraterrestrial”

Respect for Messi is also great. “He’s extraterrestrial to me, as is Ronaldo,” Danso said. The central defender can only understand the protests of the PSG supporters against the Argentine world champion to a limited extent. “Messi is still making outstanding games. I understand the fans but they should realize it’s Messi. He’s having a good season with a lot of goals and assists, more than last year.”

Many PSG fans question Messi’s commitment to the club and blame him for the recent failures – the 35-year-old was blamed for losing the Champions League as well as the fact that Paris lost twice in a row in front of their own fans in the league . Because of the dreary home record, PSG will be particularly motivated, said Danso.

APA/AFP/Stephane De Sakutin



“Knowing We Can Beat Them”

Nevertheless, the 13-time ÖFB international was confident. “We know we can beat them. We have the players and the quality to do it.” Only the ensemble of millions from the capital is under pressure. “We don’t feel any pressure, we’re relaxed but focused and we have nothing to lose, everything to gain,” said Danso.

According to his own statements, the central defender is not thinking about winning the title – it would be the second for the club from the city of 30,000 inhabitants in northern France, the first since 1998. “I’m just trying to watch from game to game.”

Danso focused on Lens

Danso lives in the present and therefore does not want to deal with a possible change of club in the summer at the moment. “I want to focus on the current season and enjoy the moment.” Born in Voitsberg, he is probably experiencing the best phase of his career so far, which a look at the statistics shows – he is next to Montassar Talbi (Lorient) and Yunis Abdelhamid (Stade Reims ) the only outfield player not to miss a minute this Ligue 1 season.

APA/EXPA/Reinhard Eisenbauer



Danso also became a regular player in the ÖFB selection: he completed the last four competition games in which he was eligible to play over the full distance. After the scheduled start of the European Championship qualifiers with home victories over Azerbaijan and Estonia, other calibers await in June with Belgium and Sweden. “But I know what quality we have in the team. We want to try to be first and I’m sure we can do that too,” said Danso.

League 1, 31. Runde Friday, April 14th Toulouse Lyon 1:2 Saturday, April 15th Rennes Reims 5 p.m PSG Lens 9 p.m Sunday, April 16th Lille Montpellier 1 p.m Auxerre Nantes 3 p.m Brest Nice 3 p.m Clermont Angers 3 p.m Strasbourg Ajaccio 3 p.m Monaco Lorient 5:05 p.m Marseille Troyes 8:45 p.m

