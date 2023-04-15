the story of Beatriz Flamini – Corriere TV

She had gone underground on November 21, 2021: she broke the world record for staying in a cave

Beatriz Flamini, 50, remained for 500 days alone in a cave. The woman left her lair on April 15: she had gone underground on November 21, 2021. She broke the world record for staying in a cave. During her ‘experiment’ she had no contact with the outside world, she read 60 books and drank over 1000 liters of water. She has been monitored by a team of cavers and scientists. The same ones who helped her leave her shelter. “The cave is a hostile place for men: you don’t see the light of day, you don’t have sound references or stimuli” she said. The proof of her is part of the ‘Timecave’ project which studies the effects and psychological consequences of such a long period of isolation.