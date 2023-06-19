Ticket prices for the Nacional vs Millonarios final in Medellín

In the price step, follow the option of the lower eastern tribune, which can be obtained from 120,000 pesos and 90,000 pesos for subscribers. The upper eastern tribune will have a value of 140 thousand pesos and 115 thousand for season ticket holders.

Finally, the low western grandstand will cost 180 thousand pesos for the general public, and 145 thousand pesos for the subscribers of this platform. However, the high western tribune, the only one that has a roof in the Atanasio Girardot, will have a value of 210,000 pesos and 185,000 for subscribers.

Platea and VIP will be obtained at 350 and 450 thousand pesos respectively, leaving 310 with a subscriber discount for fans who go to Platea.

It is worth mentioning that the ticket sales for the general public will start Tuesday at 9:00 in the morning. and it will be enabled while supplies last or until minutes before the start of the game.

The ticket office can only be purchased online and through the Siempre Verdolaga platformin which fans must pre-register to obtain the ticket office.

It is worth mentioning that the grand final of Colombian soccer between Atlético Nacional and Millonarios will be played first at the Atanasio Girardot in Medellín this Wednesday, June 21 at 8:00 PM and will end at the Nemesio Camacho el Campín in Bogotá on Saturday, June 24. June at 7:00 PM, thanks to the ambassadors classified second in the all against all.