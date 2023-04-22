“Tides move in March and the capital city is full of osmanthus and rhyme” Guangxi University for Nationalities “Chinese Sports Dazzling” team carried out national traditional sports performances in Beijing-Guangxi News

Recently, the “Welcome to the Youth Association” Guangxi national traditional sports event Beijing exhibition and the launching ceremony of the 2023 “Tide March Three Beijing City Guiyun Nong” series of activities were held in Beijing Olympic Sports Park.Guangxi University for Nationalities “Chinese Sports Dazzle” team organized a total of 27 Guizhou students in Beijing to participate in the volunteer service.Successfully completed the task of maintaining and guiding the order of the opening ceremony of this event, and carried out the performance of Guangxi traditional national sports,Dedicated a unique national cultural event for this event,and take this opportunity to vigorouslyPromote the first student (youth) sports meeting of the People’s Republic of China。

The “China Sports Dazzle” team is maintaining the order of the opening ceremony.

Zhuang lion dance high-altitude performance.

The programs on the day of the event were colorful, especially the Guangxi national sports, which were full of ethnicity and fun, showed their unique charm.At the opening ceremony, the “China Sports Dazzling” team demonstrated traditional national sports such as bamboo pole dance, hydrangea throwing, skateboard racing, and ant crutches to catch pests. The sports interaction allows them to experience the cultural charm of Guangxi’s traditional national sports and share the sincere emotions of the Jinggui family.

The voluntary service of the “China Sports Dazzling” team was affirmed by the leaders of the General Administration of Sports of China and the Sports Bureau of the Autonomous Region。

Pakistani students participate in traditional national sports activities.

In the interactive session of Guangxi national traditional sports, the “Chinese Sports Dazzle” team dressed in Guangxi national costumes organized and guided the Beijing and Guangxi people to hold hands and connect hearts. On the one hand, there is a cheerful rhythm, dancing with bamboo poles; on the other hand, young women of the Zhuang nationality are throwing hydrangeas, and the participants with baskets on their backs concentrate on catching the ball with precision; Unanimous, wonderful competition, won applause and cheers from the audience.

Under the guidance of the team, Olympic champions Zhu Dan, Yang Xiuli, Chai Yunlong and Cao Liguo interacted with the crowd and threw hydrangea balls.

Skateboard racing performance.

The masses experience hydrangea throwing.

Mass experience sneakers.

After the event, there were still many people who were still reluctant to leave. They took photos with the “China Sports Dazzle” team and proposed to keep the hydrangea as souvenirs. This also seemed to tell people: Chinese traditional sports culture, Condensing deep national sentiments will always be brilliant.