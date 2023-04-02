Tiki González Vaesken, candidate for deputy of Alto Paraná by the Colorado Party, List 1, Option 4, reiterated in every speech the importance of massive participation of citizens at the polls, to choose their candidates of preference, as only thus, elections are legitimized, democracy and institutionality of the Republic are strengthened.

“I ask everyone to choose the candidate we trust for elective positions, citizen participation in the elections strengthens our democracy and our institutions as a country,” he said.

The candidate for a seat in the Lower House said that family members, friends, especially young people should be talked to, so that they can choose the people they believe will represent them in a good way from the position they assume. “If we talk with everyone in the family, work or social environment, we will make them understand the importance of going to vote, that way, we don’t let others choose for us,” remarked Tiki González Vaesken.

He added that for his part, he will make every effort in favor and for the benefit of the population, “I want to be a deputy who complies with the people, I will honor the trust they place in me with their votes. I want to work harder for Alto Paraná so that this region continues to develop and the families that live here improve in everything; and that at the same time, the contribution of Alto Paraná is greater, for all of Paraguay”, he stressed.

“With this thought and my attitude of service, which I have been doing for several years, I make myself available to each one of you, to all the residents of our department to work together and bring the benefits that the town deserves, without distinction of colors”, concluded Tiki González Vaesken, candidate for national deputy for List 1, Option 4.