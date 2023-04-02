On March 20, a representative group of mayors and governors demonstrated in favor of national order due to the escalation of the internal armed conflict in Antioquia, Meta, Caquetá, Norte de Santander, Chocó and Cauca. in the provinces of our territories.

The message was clear and historic: “Gentlemen of the Government, how long will you abuse our patience?”, Indicated the democratic representatives of the regions that live and feel chaos. If they are not entitled to question the current state of public order, then who can? It is that the effects of non-observance of the constitutional obligation of the president to “preserve public order throughout the territory and restore it where disturbed” (Art. 189) are evident.

But the background of our head of state shows that his attitude to life is inspired by his open ignorance of the legal system and contempt for the the state in which. The restoration of his political rights occurred because the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation was incompetent to disqualify elected officials, not because the control entity had omitted its duty to base itself on the evidence included in the file.

The flawed reform of the Territorial Planning Plan, the abrupt adoption of a new scheme for the provision of the public cleaning service and the arbitrary modification of the rates of the Integrated Public Transport System are examples of infractions committed by the leader of Bogotá Humana. Now that he is president, Petro wants us to ignore the fact that he politically capitalized on the Clan del Golfo strike during the presidential campaign; that his family met with mafia bosses; that then the heads of drug trafficking paid up to five hundred million for quotas in Total Peace, and that —product of institutional disorder— thirty-four colonels, majors, and captains resigned last week.

Petro cannot be believed for what he says, but for what he does. He has a plausible explanation for everything, an alibi and even a scandal: “I didn’t raise him”, “I didn’t know”, “it’s a persecution” or “look, we brought Aida Merlano to testify”, are the common grounds of their defenses. The Attorney General’s Office will have to investigate these events, hopefully before a pro-government shortlist is sent to replace Francisco Barbosa. Foul play is not allowed, nor are political-criminal alliances admissible; Democracy is only possible when ideas are expressed sincerely, without intrigue and based on arguments.