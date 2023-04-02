The ex on duty spoke after the match of the 3-0 defeat against the rossoblù. Here are his statements to the microphones of Sky Sport

It ended a few minutes ago the championship match between Andrea Sottil’s Udinese and Bologna’s Thiago Motta. A match of the highest level between two teams that gave everything, unfortunately the absences made the difference and in fact there comes a defeat for the whole Juventus team. Adam Masina, ex of the day, spoke of the resounding defeat.

What went wrong in today’s race?

“Certainly the match didn’t go according to our plans. We left a little distracted and after Posch’s goal, the match went uphill. Bologna started very well and perhaps we have sinned too quiet. Barrow’s goal in the second half cut off our legs for good. Now we must already think about the match against Monza which we absolutely cannot go wrong.

It’s been a tough year for you. Are you okay now?

“Yes, it was a particular year. Unfortunately, after just 4 games I had one of the most classic injuries when you’re a player and I had to stay in the box for a long time. Now I’m working hard to be at my best. If the coach will need me, I’ll be ready.”

