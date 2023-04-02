Home Business War Ukraine, Germany: “Unbridgeable shortages, stop arms in Kiev”
War Ukraine, Germany: "Unbridgeable shortages, stop arms in Kiev"

War Ukraine, Germany: “Unbridgeable shortages, stop arms in Kiev”

Germany will no longer send new weapons to Ukraine

“Germany’s armed forces shortfalls cannot be filled entirely by 2030.” This is what the German Defense Minister said, Boris Pistorius, in an interview with the Sunday edition of the newspaper “Die Welt” and as reported by Agenzia Nova. “It will take years. Everyone knows that,” the minister said about the need for the German military to modernize and replenish its equipment after the war in Ukraine began.

In addition to the conflict, which forces Berlin to replace the armaments supplied to Kiev to defend itself against the invasion, there are also decades of insufficient investment. Pistorius, in particular, specified that Germany will not make any other deliveries of arms and ammunition to Ukraine for now in addition to those for which it is already committed.

As the Manifesto explains: “Translated it means that, once the last artillery shell foreseen in the list of weapons for Kiev has been delivered, not a single bullet will come out of the Bundeswehr depots. Exactly as specified in the clause at the bottom of the colossal aid package military to President Zelensky (value: 12 billion euros; duration: the next nine years) allocated by Berlin last week”.

