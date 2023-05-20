Tips for the Ascension weekend: excursions and events in Saxony

Chemnitz and environment

Knight rounds and spectacles at Kriebstein Castle

For four days, knights, damsels and jugglers populate Kriebstein Castle high above Zschopau. Knight fights and trickery can be experienced on every day, accompanied by appropriate music, theater and the work of skilled craftsmen and cooks. The evening spectacle of the late medieval knights always begins at 7 p.m. The museum is also open every day.

When? 20 and 21 May 2023 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Day from 10 a.m

Wo? Kriebstein Castle, Kriebsteiner Strasse 7, 09648 Kriebstein

More information is there on the side of the organizers.

Hut ab: 6. Hutfestival in Chemnitz

International street art is in the spotlight from May 19th to 21st in downtown Chemnitz. For three days, the city celebrates the Hat Festival with live music, clowning, artistry, fire shows, art and street food. Street artists from a total of ten different countries have been invited, including Argentina, Australia and the entire German-speaking region. The organizers are looking forward to the audience “discovering funny, entertaining, touching, artistic and culinary things on every corner”. At the market of beautiful things, artisans show their products and unique items.