To expand Av. Boyacá, they take 1.5% from the Van der Hammen Reserve

THE SUBTRACTION or reduction of 20.87 hectares of the Thomas Van der Hammen Protected Forest Reserve of the North of Bogotá, to expand Boyacá Avenue from 186th Street to 235th Street was approved by the Regional Autonomous Corporation (CAR).

After a discussion of more than twelve hours in an extraordinary session and after learning about the technical concept presented by the CAR professionals, the Board of Directors of that entity authorized the removal of areas from the north of the city as part of the aforementioned reserve, limiting on that side with the municipality of Chía, to the east with the North Highway, to the south with the Cerro de La Conejera and the La Conejera wetland and to the west with the Bogotá River.

In this way, the sections between Av. Guaymaral and Calle 221 were removed; the one between Av. Calle 215 and Av. El Polo as well as a third on Calle 200.

The official statement indicates that in accordance with the competence attributed to the CAR, it carried out an evaluation and analysis, verifications in primary and secondary sources, confrontation of the information provided by the petitioner (Sociedad Fiduciaria de Bogotá SA) and compiled from the evaluations issued. by each one of the experts in the areas of their specialty, from which the technical concepts that make said subtraction viable were generated.

The concept recommends imposing on the petitioner a compensation of 62.49 hectares in the area of ​​the reserve, for which the corresponding compensation plan will be presented, which must be verified by the CAR.

The total area of ​​the Thomas Van der Hammen reserve is 1,396 hectares, of which 1.5% corresponds to the area to be subtracted.

Now, progress must be made in the licensing process, for which the Board of Directors recommended that citizen participation be guaranteed.