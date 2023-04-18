Home » Two motorcyclists die after fatal accident on Litoral highway
A serious traffic accident on the Litoral highway, which leads to Sonsonate, left two dead on Monday afternoon, the National Civil Police (PNC) reported.

Those involved were two motorcyclists who lost their lives at the scene due to the seriousness of the injuries sustained.

PNC authorities stated that the road accident took place at kilometer 105, in the direction that leads from Sonsonate to the La Hachadura border.

Officials specified that a third person was also transferred to a hospital in the area, although his state of health is unknown.

For now it is not known what caused the event, but the Police are in the area to investigate the causes of this tragedy.

