Faced with the compelling evidence presented by a prosecutor from the Center for Comprehensive Care for Victims of Sexual Abuse of the Cartagena Section, a guarantee control judge imposed a custodial measure on Hernán Darío Rodríguez Rincón, a flight attendant who would have sexually abused by one of his companions.

On June 28, 2022, the crew of a flight attached to a renowned airline stayed at a hotel in Cartagena, before completing a journey to Bogotá. The test material shows that the man apparently took advantage of the closeness he had with the victim and sexually assaulted her.

In the investigation it was found that as a result of the attack the woman complies with psychological treatment and receives permanent guidance.

For these events, Rodríguez Rincón was captured by units of the National Police, after arriving at the Rafael Núñez International Airport, in Cartagena. The Prosecutor’s Office charged the detainee with the crime of violent carnal access, which was not accepted.

The defendant must remain in the Medium Security Penitentiary Establishment and Prison of Cartagena ‘San Sebastián – La Ternera’.