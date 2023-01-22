Home News To prison a flight attendant who sexually abused a companion
News

To prison a flight attendant who sexually abused a companion

by admin
To prison a flight attendant who sexually abused a companion

Faced with the compelling evidence presented by a prosecutor from the Center for Comprehensive Care for Victims of Sexual Abuse of the Cartagena Section, a guarantee control judge imposed a custodial measure on Hernán Darío Rodríguez Rincón, a flight attendant who would have sexually abused by one of his companions.

On June 28, 2022, the crew of a flight attached to a renowned airline stayed at a hotel in Cartagena, before completing a journey to Bogotá. The test material shows that the man apparently took advantage of the closeness he had with the victim and sexually assaulted her.

In the investigation it was found that as a result of the attack the woman complies with psychological treatment and receives permanent guidance.

For these events, Rodríguez Rincón was captured by units of the National Police, after arriving at the Rafael Núñez International Airport, in Cartagena. The Prosecutor’s Office charged the detainee with the crime of violent carnal access, which was not accepted.

The defendant must remain in the Medium Security Penitentiary Establishment and Prison of Cartagena ‘San Sebastián – La Ternera’.

See also  Laerru, poisoned the dogs: the judge sentenced him to one year

You may also like

Alias ​​’Crespo’ fell with marijuana

Guessing lantern riddles and cutting window grilles on...

“If FARC dissidents do not comply with the...

Shocking statements from the woman who denounced Dani...

The fragrance of books adds to the traditional...

A strong fire was registered near the Ziruma...

Towards a new goal, Fenji set off again!...

France and Germany renew alliance and support for...

Istmina: school transport, PAE and biche

Roy Barreras clarifies if he will run for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy