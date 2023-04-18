To prison alias Chuela, alleged thief who robbed 64 tourists in La Guajira

Jaime Luis Blanco Pimiento, alias Chuela, was sent to prison as one of the criminals who allegedly participated in the massive robbery of 64 tourists from Medellinwhich occurred in a ranch in La Guajira.

Authorities managed to identify him by information provided by various witnesses, recognition in photo album and research work.

Blanco Pimiento would have participated with other criminals to commit the theft of around $80 million in tangible assets and cash to the tourists who were passing through a ranchería located on the Riohacha – Cuestecitas road.

Therefore, the subject was notified of the capture by the crime of aggravated qualified theft.

However, Jaime Luis Blanco has several outstanding accounts with the authorities, for which reason he was also prosecuted for the crimes of homicide and manufacturing, trafficking or possession of firearms.

The events occurred on March 8 in a sector of the Nuevo Horizonte neighborhood of Riohacha. Blanco Pimenta would have arrived at the site with a weapon to shoot Jaime Jacob Redondo Barros, 73, who died immediately.