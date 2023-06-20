Today, friendly of the Tricolor against Germany

Julian Andres Santa

The international friendlies of the FIFA date continue, where today the Colombian National Team will visit Germany at the Veltins-Arena stadium. Those led by the Argentine Néstor Lorenzo come to this preparation duel after having defeated Iraq by the slightest difference, while the Germans have played two friendlies, in the first they equalized 3-3 against Ukraine and later fell 0-1 against Poland .

confrontation with history

Talking about the commitments between Germany and Colombia is going back to history in which they have met four times where the Tricolor still does not know what it is to defeat its rival and the balance is two draws and two wins for the Europeans. They met for the first time in the 1990 World Cup, where they drew 1-1. Then, in a friendly in 1998, Germany won 3-1 and a year later they tied again in a friendly, this time by a score of 3-3.

They last met in a preparation duel in 2006, where the Germans defeated the Colombians 3-0.

Possible payroll for today

Germany: Stegen; Kehrer, Thiaw, Rudiger; Hofmann, Can, Kimmich, Henrichs; Wirtz, Musiala; Havertz.

Colombia: Huntsman; Muñoz, Sánchez, Lucumí, Salazar; Lerma, Square; Valoyes, Carrascal; Erase and Diaz.

Néstor Lorenzo has not yet lost in friendlies

Since he was chosen as the coach of the Colombian National Team, the Argentine Néstor Lorenzo has led the Tricolor in seven friendlies, with a positive balance of five wins and two draws. Rivals for such commitments have been Guatemala, Mexico, Paraguay, the United States, South Korea, Japan and Iraq. This is how Germany will be the first European rival and a great test.